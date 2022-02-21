Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-02-22

YEREVAN, 21 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 478.70 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.82 drams to 543.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.22 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 652.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 15.95 drams to 29143.57 drams. Silver price up by 2.62 drams to 365.83 drams. Platinum price up by 174.28 drams to 16791.1 drams.