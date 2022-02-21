PM Pashinyan highlights necessity to ensure UNESCO access into Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Member of the European Parliament, Vice President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Andrius Kubilius, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the organization of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly bureau and committee sessions in Yerevan and noted that these are important platforms for developing cooperation and dialogue. The PM underscored that the European Union is one of the important partners for Armenia and stressed the existing partnership in the effective implementation of the democratic reforms. Pashinyan said that the agenda of developing democracy is one of the priorities of the Armenian government and that the steps in this direction will be consistent and continuous.

Vice President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Andrius Kubilius emphasized the fact of effective democratic reforms in Armenia and expressed hope that the Armenia-EU cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen.

Views were exchanged around regional and international security and stability issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan presented Armenia’s position around the developments in the region, unblocking of the connection routes, delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the Armenia-Turkey dialogue.

PM Pashinyan also addressed the results and agreements of the meetings in Brussels mediated by the President of the European Council and the President of France, as well as the February 4 quadripartite video-conference.

PM Pashinyan underscored the need for ensuring access of the UNESCO mission and international humanitarian organizations into the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone with the purpose of preserving the Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage.