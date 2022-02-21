Artsakh NSS responds to Azeri intentions on arresting President Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) of Artsakh issued a statement.

“Given the concerns in our society over the Azerbaijani prosecution’s statement on holding to account the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the National Security Service of Artsakh is assuring that it is capable of ensuring the security of both government officials, in person of the President, as well as any citizen of the Republic of Artsakh and persons who’ve visited Artsakh, by taking additional measures,” the Artsakh NSS said.

The Azeri general prosecution earlier said that they intend to arrest President Harutyunyan “as soon as possible" for what they described as the “missile attack on Gyanja” during the war.

During the 2020 war, on October 4, the Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan ordered missile strikes on military facilities in Ganja in response to the Azeri indiscriminate use of prohibited cluster munitions during the bombardment of civilian areas, including the heavy bombardment of Stepanakert City. On October 4, the Defense Army delivered several missile strikes with the purpose of neutralizing military facilities deployed in the city of Ganja. Then, President Harutyunyan ordered the military to stop firing to avoid possible civilian casualties.

The Azeri intentions to arrest the Artsakh president were described as “void of any international legal base” by the Armenian Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan.