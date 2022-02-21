Armenia plans to carry out training for Diaspora teachers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to expand the Centers for Armenian Studies and qualitatively improve them, as well as conduct training of teachers in the Diaspora, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan said at a press conference.

“We have developed three strategic directions: the creation of inclusive education environment, education administration system, as well as ensuring competitiveness. We also have an issue in terms of exporting Armenian educational products, for example TUMO. We have to be able to develop in line with the world,” Martirosyan said.