Military plane crashes in Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. An F-5 fighter jet crashed on Monday morning near a school in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, IRNA reports.

While flying over Tabriz the fighter jet crashed in a neighborhood in northwest of the city, Shahid Fakouri Air Force Base said.

Initial reports suggest the fighter has crashed near a school.

Mohammad Baqer Honarbar, a provincial official, told IRNA that two pilots and one civilian are said to be killed in the crash.