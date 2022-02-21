Armenia reports over 290 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. 293 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 415,757, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.
16 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8338.
3192 tests were conducted on February 20.
1474 people recovered (total 392,080).
As of February 21, the number of active cases stood at 13,749.
