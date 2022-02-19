ARMENPRESS acknowledged for promoting books and literature

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Antares Publishing House awarded the Book Friend award to ARMENPRESS News Agency for promoting books and literature.

The awarding ceremony was held on February 19 on the occasion of Book Giving Day. Other media outlets, journalists and organizations also received the award.

“We want to say, continue what you are doing, write about books, help to promote books, create the right environment. This all will brighten tomorrow’s light,” said Armen Martirosyan, director of Antares.

He added that book sales increased twice after the 2020 war, and they were trying to understand what was making people buy more books and read more.

“It turns out the demand has equally increased for different books, but I have to say that today people are reading more thought-provoking books.”