Armenian FM meets with Saudi counterpart in Munich

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on February 19 in Munich.

The foreign ministers exchanged views over the prospects of establishing relations and cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, expressing readiness to work over the development of bilateral and multilateral agendas, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

FM Mirzoyan expressed conviction that there is potential to develop cooperation in the fields of information and high technologies, healthcare, tourism and culture.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressed the importance of intensifying the commercial-economic ties, implementation of investment projects and contacts between business circles.