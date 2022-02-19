Shell explosion in Rostov Region – report

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in the Tarasovsky District of Russia’s Rostov Region, RIA Novosti reported citing the law enforcement agencies.

A law enforcement source told RIA Novosti that preliminary information suggests a shell exploded. The blast took place at a distance of 1km from the border with Ukraine.

“The explosion took place at 04:00 in the morning, 300 meters from a village home of Mityakinskaya village,” the source said.

No victims or damages were reported.