Zelensky to participate in Munich Security Conference and return to Ukraine on same day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the Munich Security Conference on February 19 and will return to Ukraine on the same day, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

“Naturally, the discussions at the Munich Security Conference will be dedicated to the current threats in Eastern Europe and the situation around Ukraine. That’s why our country’s stance must be accurately presented in order for issues relating to Ukraine to be solved with Ukraine’s participation,” the presidency added.