Armenia COVID-19: Over 1400 new cases, 30 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 1469 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 414,764, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

30 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8308.

2587 people recovered (total 388,780).

5879 tests were conducted (total 2,857,715).

As of February 19 the number of active cases stood at 16,088.