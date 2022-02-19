Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Putin signs order drafting reservists

Putin signs order drafting reservists

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed an order on drafting reservists to the military, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the order, the citizens from the Russian reserve will be drafted to “pass military training in the Russian Armed Forces and in the state security and federal security service bodies.”








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]