A powerful explosion rocks the government building in Donetsk
YEREVAN, 18 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. A powerful explosion took place near the government building of the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk. ARMENPRESS reports the correspondent of "RIA Novosti" informs a car exploded in the parking lot near the Government building. The whole city of Donetsk heard the explosion. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are at the scene.
- 21:38 PM Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visit "The Secret of the Earth. Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures” exhibition
- 20:26 A powerful explosion rocks the government building in Donetsk
- 20:09 Positive dynamics of joint projects - the beginning of new projects – Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador
- 19:12 Ukraine didn’t start military operations in Donbass and has no such plans - Kuleba
- 18:38 The sitting of CSTO PA Standing Commission on Political Affairs and International Cooperation will be held in Yerevan
- 18:24 Vladimir Putin calls on Kyiv to sit at negotiating table with Donbas representatives
- 17:52 Armenia sets a world record – performing the longest balloon flight
- 17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-02-22
- 17:47 Asian Stocks down - 18-02-22
- 15:57 Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Russian deputy FM
- 15:19 Armenian FM to participate in Munich Security Conference 2022
- 15:12 Investment Committee established at PM’s decision
- 14:54 Hovhannes Tumanyan’s private library to be digitized
- 13:20 Parliament of Artsakh calls on OSCE MG Co-Chairs to immediately re-launch negotiations process
- 13:18 Wizz Air to start flying from Larnaca and Rome to Yerevan
- 12:15 Parliament of Artsakh adopts bill on “Occupied Territories”
- 11:21 Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
- 11:09 Over 1400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 10:50 Civil Center providing 110 services opens in Armenia’s Vanadzor
- 10:20 Composer Levon Chaushian passed away
- 10:12 Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen issue statement over persecution announced by Azeri authorities against President Harutyunyan
- 10:10 Smoking ban to take effect March 15
- 09:15 European Stocks down - 17-02-22
- 09:14 US stocks down - 17-02-22
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-02-22
15:10, 02.15.2022
2485 views As Armenian monuments in Artsakh face Azeri encroachments, UNESCO rejects “political instrumentalization” of history
20:46, 02.11.2022
2429 views Shoygu demands from Wallace to explain the presence of special forces of Great Britain in Ukraine
16:39, 02.11.2022
2419 views Armenia is regional leader in EIU Democracy Index 2021
09:41, 02.16.2022
1920 views Turkish, Azerbaijani nationals among asylum seekers in Armenia
16:10, 02.12.2022
1855 views ‘It’s a cultural genocide’ – Artsakh FM on Azerbaijan’s policy