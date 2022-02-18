Positive dynamics of joint projects - the beginning of new projects – Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, 18 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and First Deputy Mayor Levon Hovhannisyan met with the Head of the European Union Delegation, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality.

"Today, Yerevan is implementing a number of cooperation programs with EU institutions, which cover various areas of the urban economy. Within the framework of the Yerevan Energy Efficiency Program, community kindergartens are being renovated, energy efficiency equipment and solar photovoltaic panels are being installed, providing seismic-resistant and comfortable conditions," the statement reads.

Within the framework of the Yerevan bus program, the city's transport network will be replenished with 100 new buses. € 25 million has been allocated to fund their acquisition, of which € 20 million is an EBRD loan and € 5 million is a grant from the Eastern European Energy Saving Partnership (E5P).

Within the framework of the "Covenant of Mayors" initiative, in the sidelines of "The European Union for Yerevan: Sun community” program photovoltaic panels and lighting systems will be installed in more than 90 buildings in Yerevan by the end of February.

Highlighting the mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union, the Mayor of Yerevan stressed that the projects already being implemented are a good basis for new initiatives.

Congratulating Hrachya Sargsyan on assuming the post of Yerevan Mayor, Andrea Wiktorin noted that the European Union expresses its readiness to expand cooperation.

"Mr. Mayor, I hope that the joint programs will go faster, we will soon see results. I reaffirm our readiness to ensure the continuity of joint programs, as the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister and the city authorities are aimed at the common good," said the Head of the EU Delegation.

The Mayor of Yerevan proposed to install solar stations on the roofs of two administrative buildings of the municipality, Shengavit sports school, within the framework of the joint program. After the meeting, Hrachya Sargsyan accompanied Andrea Wiktorini to the City Hall tower to observe the possibilities of the program on the spot.