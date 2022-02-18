Vladimir Putin calls on Kyiv to sit at negotiating table with Donbas representatives

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine should sit at the negotiating table with the representatives of the Donbas, and the sooner that happens, the better, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Putin stated this after a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

"We stated with the President of Belarus that the guarantee of the restoration of civil peace in Ukraine and the easing of tensions around that country is the fulfillment of the agreements of the OSCE Minsk Group. All Kyiv need to do is sit down at the negotiating table with the Donbass representatives to coordinate political, military, economic and humanitarian measures to end this conflict. The sooner that happens, the better," Putin said.

The Russian President regrets that the opposite process is currently taking place in Donbas, the situation is getting worse.