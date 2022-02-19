Book Giving Day marked in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Book Giving Day is celebrated today, February 19 – the birthday of renowned poet Hovhannes Tumanyan.

Numerous book festivals, presentations, fairs and other events are held on this occasion.

This year, the Book Giving Day is dedicated to the 125th anniversary of birth of Yeghishe Charents.

Book Giving Day was launched in 2008 by then-President of the Union of Writers Levon Ananyan.

Events are scheduled at the Hovhannes Tumanyan museum, the Khnko Aper Library, Congress Hotel (Book Winter Festival) and elsewhere.

The Antares Publishing House will mark the day at the Daran book store.

The ARMENPRESS News Agency will sum up the results of the Grkaptuyt competition, with winners receiving popular books.