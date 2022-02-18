Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Russian deputy FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented today the copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said.

Congratulating Mr. Harutyunyan on appointment, the Russian deputy FM wished him success and expressed hope for conducting joint productive work aimed at further strengthening the Armenian-Russian relations.

The mutual partnership between Armenia and Russia was also discussed at the meeting. The officials touched upon the cooperation between the two countries in military-political, economic and humanitarian areas.

Harutyunyan and Rudenko also exchanged ideas about the vital issues relating to strengthening peace and security in the South Caucasus.