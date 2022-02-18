Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. On March 6, 2022, at the remarkable Carnegie Hall in New York will take place the 37th annual “Musical Armenia” concert, organized by the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The concert will feature works of Armenian-American composer and pianist Tatev Amiryan who will perform her piano compositions. The program will include also her vocal pieces performed by soprano Anna Hayrapetyan, as well as Western composers’ works performed by cellist-prodigy Laura Navasardian.

Recognizing the importance of discovering and promoting exceptionally talented young Armenian musicians from all over the world, the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church launched the “Musical Armenia” annual concert series in 1982. Since then, the program has remained true to its objective by promoting young Armenian musicians and presenting them in a concert at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

“It’s a great honor for me to be featured at the “Musical Armenia” concert series. I’m very happy to have an opportunity not only to perform at such a remarkable concert hall, but also to present my music to wider audiences in the US. This concert is of special importance to me, and I’m really looking forward to it”, composer Tatev Amiryan noted.

Dr. Tatev Amiryan is an Armenian-American award-winning composer and pianist. Her music has been performed in the United States, Armenia, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, England, Poland, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Japan by such renowned ensembles and performers as German Chamber Philharmonic of Bremen, Portland Youth Philharmonic (USA), National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, CMEA Central Coast Honors Orchestra (USA), Carpe Diem String Quartet (USA), Ensemble Oktoplus (Germany), Metropolitan Choral of Kansas City (USA), Juventas New Music Ensemble (USA), Globus Music Ensemble (Russia), Playground Ensemble (USA), pianists Jeffrey Jacob (USA), Hayk Melikyan (Armenia), and thereminist Thorwald Jorgensen (Netherlands).

Her pieces have been featured at such prestigious festivals and projects as MITO Settembre Musica International Festival (Italy), GogolFest (Ukraine), Królewskie Arkady Sztuki (Poland), Blurred Edges (Germany), Women Composers Festival of Hartford (USA), London International Piano Symposium (UK), and Crossing Borders Music (USA).

Amiryan has received such awards as the 1st Prize at the UMKC Conservatory Chamber Music Composition Competition, Metropolitan Chorale of Kansas City’s Composition Contest, Abundant Silence Composition Competition, International Alliance for Women in Music Call for Scores, Crossing Borders Music Call for Scores, RMN Classical Call for Piano Works, Juventas New Music Ensemble Call for Scores, and the 2nd Prize at New Ariel Recordings Fifth Piano Composition Competition. She has been commissioned by such acclaimed organizations and performers as North German Radio NDR, Portland Youth Philharmonic, ACM Access Contemporary Music, New Ariel Recordings, Abundant Silence Music Publisher, Lilith Ensemble, American pianist Jeffrey Jacob and Armenian pianist, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayk Melikyan.

Amiryan has performed extensively in Armenia, throughout the US, and in UK, at such prestigious venues and institutions as Preston Bradley Hall at Chicago Cultural Center, San Jose State University, Southern Connecticut State University, UMKC Conservatory of Music, Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, CT, Aram Khachaturian House-museum and Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia, and Royal College of Music in London, UK.