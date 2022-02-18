LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.03% to $3241.00, copper price down by 1.10% to $9900.00, lead price up by 0.52% to $2341.00, nickel price up by 0.74% to $23775.00, tin price down by 0.23% to $43600.00, zinc price down by 0.36% to $3602.00, molybdenum price down by 2.23% to $43750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.