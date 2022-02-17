Armenian-Greek relations are on solid foundations: Armenian Ambassador meets with Greek FM

YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias, ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Greece informs.

The Greek Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the launch of his mission and wished him success.

Nikos Dendias said that the Armenian-Greek relations are traditionally on a solid foundation, only positive dynamics should be expected in that respect.

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan presented the main directions of his mission. The Ambassador noted that in parallel with the current active political dialogue and military cooperation, there are wide opportunities to deepen bilateral economic ties, scientific-educational-cultural contacts, as well as parliamentary diplomacy.

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan presented Armenia's positions on regional developments.