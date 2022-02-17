Deputy PM Grigoryan speaks about the forthcoming meetings of the trilateral working group

YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The works of the trilateral working group on unblocking all economic and transport ties of the region chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia will continue on that platform, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters, answering the question whether trilateral working group meetings are planned in the near future.

"At the moment I will not say anything about specific dates, but presumably, yes, the work will continue on that platform," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Mher Grigoryan also gave a positive answer to the question on cooperation with Russian Railways.

“Yes, there is cooperation with Russian Railways OJSC, because, regardless of the work of the triplateral platform, we need a lot of discussions in bilateral relations, because, as you know, regardless of the issue of unblocking, the subsidiary of Russian Railways is our operator, the concessionaire. This means that all types of technical documentation related to design, further operation, of course, should be discussed with partners. After all, they will be the exploiters”, the Armenian Deputy PM said.