Donetsk reports a sharp escalation of the situation on the line of contact

YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Donetsk police announced that the situation on the line of contact in Donbas has deteriorated sharply. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the Police informed that the Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire regime 18 times on February 18.

"The situation on the line of contact has sharply deteriorated. The adversary is trying to launch active military operations. During the day, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire 18 times," the spokesman of the ministry told reporters.