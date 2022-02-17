Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-02-22

YEREVAN, 17 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.75 drams to 478.38 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.62 drams to 543.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.76 drams to 650.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 171.52 drams to 28647.3 drams. Silver price up by 2.75 drams to 361.44 drams. Platinum price up by 406.17 drams to 16041.62 drams.