“Armenian Crossroads” – PM presents details from North-South, East-West road project

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. In the context of the opening of regional connections the Armenian government re-formulated the North-South project and is terming it “North-South, East-West” Project, or “Armenian Crossroads”, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“As a result of our latest discussions, I mean the topic of opening regional connections, we have basically re-formulated the North-South project and made it a “North-South, East-West” project. We hope to implement this project with fast pace. Essentially this means that one of the branches, I mean the North-South, East-West, or in short one of the branches of the Armenian Crossroads, will connect north with south, meaning, essentially, from the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the other branch, essentially, Azerbaijan, Armenia and in the future towards Nakhijevan and Turkey. We place this project in this general context. We hope we’ll have a construction company by yearend who will implement the work. Of course the east-west section of the road project isn’t done but we will realize this in the context of reaching further agreements,” Pashinyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the pre-qualification tender for the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South road was announced on February 17.