Azerbaijani authorities’ threats to arrest Artsakh President are clear manifestation of terrorist policy – statement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Nearly 30 NGOs in Artsakh issued a statement condemning the recent statement of the Azerbaijani prosecution directed against the President of Artsakh, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s terrorism is directed against the statehood and the citizen of Artsakh.

Armenpress presents the full text of the statement issued by NGOs:

“The threats made by the Azerbaijani authorities at the highest state level to arrest the President of the Republic of Artsakh are a clear manifestation of terrorist policy, a gross violation of fundamental international principles and norms and pursue far-reaching geopolitical goals.

These criminal plans aim at paralyzing the governance system of the Republic of Artsakh, create panic among the population of Artsakh, distort our country’s connection with the outside world, disrupt the activity of the Russian peacekeeping mission and complete the expansionist plans of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

We strongly condemn such statements and address a call to the society of Artsakh and all Armenians. Azerbaijan’s terrorism is directed against the statehood and the citizen of Artsakh. Our people should not be subject to provocations, they should unite, act against the criminal goals of the enemy, put aside the existing disagreements.

We call on the international community, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the United Nations to condemn the Azerbaijani state terrorist policy, take steps to curb it. Such policy is a danger not only to Artsakh and its citizen, but also to the whole civilized community”.