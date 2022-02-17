COVID-19: Armenia reports 1723 new cases, 24 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. 1723 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 411,878.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 1668 in a day, bringing the total to 383,368.

The death toll has risen to 8253 (24 death cases in past day).

5734 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 16.

The number of active cases is 18,674.