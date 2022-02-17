More than 100 dead in Brazil floods

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the floods in Brazil’s Petropolis reached 104, G1 news portal reported.

Earlier the death toll was reported as 94 after heavy rains caused mudslides and floods through a mountainous region of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

The historic city of Petrópolis was directly in the path of the devastating floods when it hit on Tuesday.

Petropolis mayor Rubens Bomtempo warned that the number of victims could rise as rescuers worked through the wreckage.

Rio de Janeiro state governor Claudio Castro was quoted by The Guardian as saying that “the situation is almost like war ... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water.”

Civilians joined the recovery efforts on Wednesday.