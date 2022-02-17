LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 February:
The price of aluminum up by 1.47% to $3242.00, copper price up by 0.50% to $10010.00, lead price up by 1.35% to $2329.00, nickel price up by 0.11% to $23600.00, tin price up by 0.58% to $43700.00, zinc price up by 0.22% to $3615.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
