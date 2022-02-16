Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian MFA informed.

During the telephone conversation on February 16, the FMs exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues. Special attention was paid to the situation in the South Caucasus, first of all to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this context, the importance of the implementation of all provisions of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, as well as January 11 and November 26, 2021 was emphasized.

The ministers also discussed the prospects for further development of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership.