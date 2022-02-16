Prosecution saves Armenian citizen from accidental deportation to Azerbaijan from Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution of Armenia acted swiftly to prevent the potential deportation of an Armenian citizen to Azerbaijan from Russia, which could have happened as a result of an error in court documents.

The General Prosecution said that the Armenian citizen, who was born in Azerbaijan, committed an administrative offense in Russia and a Russian court issued an administrative deportation ruling. However, court documents erroneously mentioned the person’s citizenship as Azerbaijani and the person faced a potential deportation to Azerbaijan.

The General Prosecution said it usually doesn’t deal with this kind of matters and its authority doesn’t cover deportation processes, however it took immediate measures to thwart the process and resolve the matter. The Russian General Prosecution and Armenian governmental bodies were involved.

The Russian court subsequently corrected the error and the person returned to Armenia.