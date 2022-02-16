G7 foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine in Germany

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. G7 foreign ministers are planning an emergency meeting in Germany this week, TASS reports citing the Kyodo news agency.

Presumably, the meeting of G7 top diplomats will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC). According to the news agency’s sources in the government, the situation around Ukraine will be the main subject of this meeting. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will represent Japan.

Approximately 35 heads of state and government will participate in the MSC which will take place on February 18-20.