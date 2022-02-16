Shooting exercises to be carried out in Artsakh for civilians in February-May

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Shooting exercises will be carried out in the Republic of Artsakh in February-May 2022, the Security Council said in a statement.

“In order to improve the military skills of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, shooting exercises will be conducted in February-May 2022 at the initiative of Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan. The exercises will be carried out based on the material-technical base of the Defense Army”, the statement says.

People working at public administration system, as well as major companies will take part in the trainings.

The Security Council staffers have already participated in the exercises.