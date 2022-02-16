Turkish, Azerbaijani nationals among asylum seekers in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 260 foreign nationals applied for asylum in Armenia in 2021, the State Migration Service said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

Among other nationalities, the asylum seekers include Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals.

Most asylum seekers (118 persons) are Iranian citizens. Of these 118, 42 were denied asylum while 35 had their applications suspended or dropped. 40 Iranians were granted refugee status, and three others had their refugee status revoked.

52 Iraqi citizens applied for asylum in Armenia in 2021, with 9 being granted refugee status and 4 having their application suspended or dropped.

Furthermore, 20 of the 27 Syrian citizens who applied for asylum were granted refugee status, and two had their application suspended or dropped.

In addition, 14 Cuban citizens applied for asylum: 7 were rejected, 1 was granted refugee status, and the applications of 2 others were suspended or dropped.

7 Russian citizens also applied for asylum: 4 were rejected and 1 application was suspended.

6 citizens of Turkey are also among the asylum seekers. Of these applications, 1 was denied, 1 was suspended and only 3 were granted refugee status in Armenia in 2021.

2 Azerbaijani nationals were denied asylum in Armenia and another application was suspended in 2021.

Citizens of China, Ukraine, Jordan, Georgia and other countries are also among asylum seekers in 2021.