LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 February:

The price of aluminum down by 1.14% to $3195.00, copper price up by 1.22% to $9960.00, lead price up by 0.70% to $2298.00, nickel price up by 0.64% to $23575.00, tin price down by 0.80% to $43450.00, zinc price down by 0.63% to $3607.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.