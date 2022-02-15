US Ambassador to Turkey comments on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations

YEREVAN, 15 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake gave an interview to the Turkish state news agency “Anadolu”, during which commented on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, ARMENPRESS reports, the Turkish “Anadolu” news agency reports.



Flake described the efforts aimed at normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia as “wonderful development”.

“We welcome those steps, including the meetings (meaning of the special representatives – edited) in Moscow and Vienna. These are, surely, courageous steps. An important step is also the restoration of flights between Istanbul and Yerevan”, said the Ambassador.