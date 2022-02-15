Armenian PM offers congratulations to Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the occasion of the Statehood Day, the PM’s Office said.

The message runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Serbia, wishing new achievements and all the best to the friendly Serbian people for further strengthening the foundations of its statehood and for constantly leading the country to prosperity.

Armenia highlights the friendly ties with Serbia based on common values and mutually beneficial cooperation. The relations between our countries have always been unique for the special warmness and mutual sympathy between the two peoples.

I hope that it will be possible to record new achievements and success and to increase the diverse cooperation between Armenia and Serbia to a new level of quality with joint efforts.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”.