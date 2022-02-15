Russian troops of Southern, Western military districts return to permanent deployment base after drills
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Russian troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts are returning to their permanent deployment locations after holding military exercises, RIA Novosti reported citing a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense representative Igor Konashenkov.
He said the troops will start moving to their military garrisons today.
