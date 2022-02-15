Armenia reports 1307 daily COVID-19 cases
11:07, 15 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 1307 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 408,381.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3514 in a day, bringing the total to 379,126.
The death toll has risen to 8201 (15 death cases in past day).
5359 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 14.
The number of active cases is 19,479.
