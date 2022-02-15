LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 February:
The price of aluminum up by 1.64% to $3232.00, copper price down by 1.60% to $9840.00, lead price up by 0.09% to $2282.00, nickel price up by 0.19% to $23425.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $43800.00, zinc price down by 1.20% to $3630.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:39 Artsakh to remain priority in 2022 activities of French-Armenian community
- 09:35 Bill on occupied territories of Artsakh to be an important document – FM Babayan
- 09:17 European Stocks down - 14-02-22
- 09:16 US stocks down - 14-02-22
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-02-22
- 09:13 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 14-02-22
- 09:12 Oil Prices Up - 14-02-22
- 02.14-21:57 Another earthquake registered near Armenia-Georgia border
- 02.14-19:33 Russian FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office will address the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
- 02.14-19:19 Ruben Rubinyan, Andrey Rudenko exchange views on normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations
- 02.14-18:51 Earthquake 15 km east of Bavra settlement. The aftershocks continue
- 02.14-18:35 EU will continue efforts for the return of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan
- 02.14-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-02-22
- 02.14-17:43 Ameriabank is the first in Armenia to place green bonds via public offering
- 02.14-17:42 Asian Stocks down - 14-02-22
- 02.14-17:28 Many Italian companies interested in Armenia’s infrastructure, construction, energy sectors
- 02.14-16:55 Armenian health ministry announces extended shelf-life for Moderna vaccines
- 02.14-16:35 Armenian diplomatic representations in Ukraine working normally – Foreign Ministry
- 02.14-16:27 One of Armenia’s cultural properties included in UNESCO World Heritage List displayed at Google Arts and Culture
- 02.14-15:04 February 13 earthquake described as “strongest since 1988 Spitak”
- 02.14-14:55 Stefan Airapetjan to represent Estonia at Eurovision 2022
- 02.14-14:47 Parliamentary commission on 2020 war to summon PM Pashinyan
- 02.14-13:56 At meeting with EU special rep., PM Pashinyan reaffirms “unwavering” devotion to democratic reforms process
- 02.14-12:47 No extra-parliamentary force involved in activities of 2020 war commission at the moment – senior lawmaker
- 02.14-12:32 Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violate UN requirements - Armenian Ombudsman tells Czech Ambassador
20:53, 02.08.2022
2319 views Armenian Church calls on the international community to strictly respond to the undisguised cultural genocide of Baku
10:52, 02.10.2022
2294 views 19 arrested as Armenian counterintelligence neutralizes “network of spies” activated by foreign agencies
20:46, 02.11.2022
2226 views Shoygu demands from Wallace to explain the presence of special forces of Great Britain in Ukraine
12:58, 02.08.2022
2120 views Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks
17:18, 02.09.2022
1834 views Armenian side handed over bodies of 108 persons missing since first Karabakh war to Azerbaijan over past year