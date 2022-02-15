LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.64% to $3232.00, copper price down by 1.60% to $9840.00, lead price up by 0.09% to $2282.00, nickel price up by 0.19% to $23425.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $43800.00, zinc price down by 1.20% to $3630.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.