Another earthquake registered near Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On February 14, at 21:03 local time (17:03 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered an earthquake of magnitude 3.0, near Armenia-Georgia border, 13 km northeast of the village of Bavra. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake was felt in the villages of Mets Sepasar and Saragyugh of the Shirak region.

Hours earlier, a 3.2 magnitude earquake was registered 15 km east of the village of Bavra. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.