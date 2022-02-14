Ruben Rubinyan, Andrey Rudenko exchange views on normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said that on February 14 a telephone conversation between the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Special Representative in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process Ruben Rubinyan and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko took place.

ARMENPRESS reports the interlocutors exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. Both sides expressed hope that the second meeting of the special representatives to be held in Vienna will be effective.