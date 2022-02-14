Earthquake 15 km east of Bavra settlement. The aftershocks continue

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On February 14, at 18:13 local time (14:13 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered an earthquake of magnitude 3.2, near the Armenia-Georgia border, 15 km east of the village of Bavra. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake was felt in some settlements of Lori and Shirak․