Many Italian companies interested in Armenia’s infrastructure, construction, energy sectors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan received Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Alfonso Di Riso and his delegation, the ministry said in a press release.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the minister highly appreciated the cooperation existing between Armenia and Italy.

The Ambassador said that there is a big potential which could be used for deepening the cooperation between the two countries.

A number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting. The Ambassador, particularly, said that many Italian companies are interested in energy, construction, infrastructure fields in Armenia and it would be desirable to see Italian companies in Armenia.

The minister informed that the ministry will soon announce many international tenders, adding that he would be very glad to see Italian companies among the participants of these tenders.

As a good example of the Armenian-Italian cooperation, the minister highlighted the construction of a thermal power plant in Yerevan by the cooperation of the Italian Renco and the government of Armenia, which is already playing an important role in the energy system of the country. He said this cooperation could serve as an example for other Italian companies.

The sides also highlighted the creation of relations and mutual partnership between the Armenian and Italian cities.