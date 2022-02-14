Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenian health ministry announces extended shelf-life for Moderna vaccines

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The expiration date for Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine against COVID-19 has been extended for two months for lots produced before 2022 February, which applies to the doses currently used in Armenia, the healthcare ministry said.

The shelf life was previously 7 months but is now 9 months.

The changes were made in accordance to Moderna’s guidelines approved by authorized bodies who’ve authorized the use of the vaccine (GB, USA, EU).








