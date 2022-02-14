Armenian diplomatic representations in Ukraine working normally – Foreign Ministry
16:35, 14 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following the developments of the situation in Ukraine, foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.
“The Armenian diplomatic representations in Ukraine (the embassy in Kiev and the consulate-general in Odessa) are working normally and maintain permanent contact with Armenian citizens, who will be given additional guidelines in case of necessity,” he said.
