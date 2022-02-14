Stefan Airapetjan to represent Estonia at Eurovision 2022

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Estonian singer-songwriter, Stefan Airapetjan, has won the Eesti Laul, Estonia’s song competition to determine the country’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, with his song, “Hope”.

“Hope” was written by Airapetjan and composer-producer Karl-Ander Reismann, Estonian World reports.

Stefan (24) is an Estonian singer and songwriter who was born in the Estonian town of Viljandi to Armenian parents.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to take place in Turin, Italy, following the country’s victory at the 2021 contest with the song “Zitti e buoni” by Måneskin. The contest will be held from 10 to 14 May 2022.

Airapetjan is a graduate of the Armenian Mashtots Tartu - Tallinn Sunday school, according to the Armenian embassy.