Parliamentary commission on 2020 war to summon PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be summoned to the parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war of 2020, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs MP Andranik Kocharyan told reporters.

“He will definitely be invited, that’s his desire and not only his. How did our opposition colleagues miss this kind of a chance?” he said, referring to the opposition’s refusal to take part in the commission’s activities.