Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violate UN requirements - Armenian Ombudsman tells Czech Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedrich Kopecky, the Ombudsman’s Office said.

Arman Tatoyan presented the programs connected with the rights of children, women and persons with disabilities, refugees and asylum-seekers, the freedom of speech and the professional work of journalists.

Issues relating to human rights were discussed during the meeting.

In his remarks Ombudsman Tatoyan said that currently ensuring the link between security and human rights is one of the most important issues. He emphasized that the Azerbaijani armed forces are violating the rights of Armenia’s border residents on a daily basis, in gross violations of the UN requirements. Tatoyan said the Azerbaijani troops must be withdrawn in order to guarantee people’s normal life and stressed the need of creating a security zone.

The Ambassador thanked Arman Tatoyan for the work done during his tenure and for his important mission aimed at the protection of human rights.