Over 100,000 Pfizer vaccines imported to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 were imported to Armenia in accordance to a contract signed between the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare and the American Pfizer pharmaceutical company.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to all primary health care clinics and mobile vaccination sites, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said. 








