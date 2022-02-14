Armenia, Georgia intensify partnership in customs administration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan welcomed the delegation led by Head of the Revenue Service of Georgia Levan Kakava at the Bagratashen customs checkpoint. Mr. Kakava arrived in Armenia on a working visit, the SRC said in a press release.

Rustam Badasyan and Levan Kakava toured the checkpoint, got acquainted with the proper organization of the border-crossing process and the service conditions.

The officials also discussed topics of mutual interest. They stated that the current legal-contractual relations between the two countries in tax and customs administration allow to actively cooperate in bilateral and international platforms.

The sides also highlighted the importance of the preliminary exchange process of electronic data relating to international transfers of transportation means and goods between Armenia and Georgia, praising the fact that the system is expected to launch in coming weeks.

A number of other directions of the bilateral cooperation were also discussed. The sides expressed readiness to activate the practical steps to implement the agreements reached.